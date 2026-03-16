Frenchman jailed in Azerbaijan for 10 years for ‘spying’

BAKU: Azerbaijan on Monday sentenced a Frenchman to 10 years in prison in an espionage case launched during a period of diplomatic tensions between Paris and Baku that have now eased.

Martin Ryan was arrested in December 2023 and went on trial in January last year, when relations between Azerbaijan and France had deteriorated to new lows over Paris's support for Armenia, Baku's longtime rival.

The court found him guilty of spying against Azerbaijan and sentenced him to 10 years, an AFP reporter in the courtroom said.

Prosecutors had sought an 11-year prison sentence, accusing Ryan of cooperating with employees of France's security services allegedly operating from the French embassy in Baku.

They said he gathered information about Azerbaijan's relations with Turkiye, Iran and Pakistan, as well as about companies linked to Russia and China.

Ryan was tried alongside Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mamedli, who was convicted of high treason and sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Authorities said Ryan recruited Mamedli and arranged for him to meet French intelligence agents, who allegedly tasked him with recruiting Azerbaijanis and Russians at a Moscow university where he studied.

In his final statement to the court, Ryan denied spying and said he had acted unknowingly.

"I consider myself guilty only in that I should not have established contacts with some embassy employees, or that I should have shared information about them with the appropriate authorities," Ryan told the court.

"I did not spy. I am not a spy, and during the court case I tried to prove this."

'Misunderstandings resolved'

Ryan's lawyer has said his client also holds British nationality.

Paris has rejected the accusations against him and called for Ryan's immediate release, insisting he is not linked to French intelligence and arguing he has been caught in the crossfire of diplomatic tensions.

Relations between France and Azerbaijan have shown signs of improvement since last autumn, months after Baku accused Paris of backing Armenia during the protracted conflict between the Caucasus neighbours.

Paris meanwhile alleged Azerbaijan was stirring unrest in France's overseas territories and dependencies.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke by phone and discussed revitalising bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation, according to Aliyev's office.

A French diplomatic source told AFP last month: "For a little over a year now, we have resumed more active contacts (with Baku) in order to put the relationship back on a better track regarding the various disagreements we had -- and still have.

"We want to carry forward a process of normalisation with Azerbaijan," the source said, adding: "Among the disagreements between our two countries is the fate of Martin Ryan."

In October, Aliyev said that "past misunderstandings between the two countries have been resolved" after meeting Macron in Copenhagen.