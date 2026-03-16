KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 908 mines from Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief’s Masam Project cleared 908 mines from different areas of Yemen during the second week of March.

The explosives included three anti-personnel mines, nine anti-tank mines, 890 pieces of unexploded ordnance, and six other explosive devices.

The Masam team removed two anti-tank mines, 215 pieces of unexploded ordnance and two other explosive devices from Aden Governorate.

One anti-tank mine and seven pieces of unexploded ordnance were removed from the Al-Khokha district in Hodeidah Governorate.

In addition, three anti-personnel mines, three anti-tank mines, 513 pieces of unexploded ordnance and two explosive devices were removed from the Mukalla district in Hadhramaut Governorate.

It was the seventh operation of its kind in Mukalla since mid-January.

In the Midi district of the Hajjah Governorate, one piece of unexploded ordnance was removed.

The KSrelief team has so far removed 2,171 mines in March and, in total, the Masam Project has removed 548,123 mines since 2018.

It has been reported that the project’s teams cleared 729,273 sq. meters of land across Yemen up to Feb. 20.

The mines had been indiscriminately planted across Yemeni lands, claiming the lives of innocent civilians — children, women, and the elderly — and instilling fear among the population.

Those involved in the operation adhered to international standards during their operations, despite challenges on the ground.

The Kingdom, through KSrelief, is continuing its efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines. The project aims to improve the safety of civilians and enable Yemenis to live a dignified and safe life.