Islamophobia fosters extremist tendencies, says MWL

MAKKAH: The Muslim World League has praised the global participation, messages, and expressions of solidarity from countries and organizations on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed annually on March 15.

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, highlighted the importance of global engagement with the occasion and its coverage across national and media platforms, noting the appreciation expressed by Muslim communities worldwide.

He said that Islamophobia’s impact goes beyond affecting Muslims directly, as it also fosters extremist tendencies and exacerbates divisions within multicultural and multi-religious societies.

Al-Issa urged religious and political leaders to promote dialogue, highlighting the vital role of religious, educational, and cultural institutions in promoting awareness and a culture of mutual understanding and respect.