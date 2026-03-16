As Eid Al-Fitr draws near, preparations are in full swing in Kingdom

Riyadh: With Eid Al-Fitr just days away, preparations across Saudi Arabia are in full swing with shopping centers and markets seeing elevated footfalls in the final days of Ramadan as families purchase new clothing, gifts, and celebration essentials.

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, culminating with Eid Al-Fitr, mosques across the Kingdom are also preparing for the auspicious occasion.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the readiness of mosques and open-air prayer areas.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has directed the ministry’s branches to prepare mosques for Eid Al-Fitr prayer, and to schedule it 15 minutes after sunrise according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar, while emphasizing that imams hold Friday prayer at its usual time if Eid falls on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is counting down with the sighting of the crescent moon expected on Wednesday evening, March 18. Should the Shawwal crescent be sighted that evening, the Kingdom will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Thursday, March 19. If the moon is not visible, a 30th day of fasting will complete Ramadan and Eid will fall on Friday, March 20.

The minister’s directive aims to ensure that mosques are properly prepared and that worshippers can perform the religious ritual in a structured and spiritually charged atmosphere.

The directive emphasizes that Eid prayers will be held in designated prayer grounds, as well as in mosques across the Kingdom, with the exception of mosques adjacent to Eid prayer grounds and those in rural areas that are not frequented by worshippers.

The minister has emphasized the importance of properly preparing Eid prayer grounds in terms of cleanliness, maintenance, and operational readiness. This directive reflects the ministry’s commitment to the proper maintenance and operation of mosques.

As Eid draws near, families too are gearing up for the big occasion with crowds swarming to shopping centers to buy new clothing and essentials for the weeklong celebrations.

Markets and shopping centers in the Qassim Region are witnessing increasing activity during the final days of Ramadan, as shoppers head to purchase supplies for Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Stores are displaying a wide range of products, including men’s and women’s clothing and children’s garments, as well as perfumes, incense, gifts, and accessories, along with sweets and hospitality items for Eid gatherings.

Many shoppers prefer visiting traditional markets that offer local products and traditional goods. Several shopping centers have extended their hours to meet the growing demand as the holiday approaches.

Markets in Makkah are bustling with activity as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, drawing residents, visitors, and Umrah performers eager to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Shops are expanding their offerings with a wide range of products, special deals, and discounts.

Traditional markets and modern malls feature diverse options for clothing and tailoring, while sweets and hospitality supplies are also in high demand.

To ensure a safe shopping environment, Makkah Municipality has intensified monitoring efforts with inspection teams conducting daily rounds to ensure compliance with health standards and product safety.

Shoppers have expressed satisfaction at the wide variety of goods available, and Abdullah Ali, an Eid shopper at Ateeqah Market in Riyadh, said: “We are a few days away from Eid Al-Fitr, the weeklong celebration that marks the end of Ramadan, and preparations have already begun for the big annual celebration.

“Monday (March 16) is the last working day. Many of us are busy preparing for Eid Al-Fitr and people are rushing to local markets for last-minute shopping.”

He added that an important part of Eid was preparing the dresses and thobes that will be worn for the occasion.

Ambreen Faiz, who lives in Yanbu, told Arab News: “New clothes are a big tradition on Eid. We go to shops, choose some really nice fabrics, and get the outfits made for us, which we wear when we wake up on Eid morning.”

Manal Alharbi, a Riyadh resident, said: “People, along with their family and children, flock to shopping centers for new garments, sweets and other Eid gifts to be shared with their loved ones on Eid Al-Fitr, the most celebratory occasion in the Islamic calendar.”