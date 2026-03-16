Bahrain calls for stronger collective security after Iranian attacks on Gulf states

NEW YORK CITY: Bahrain is working with international partners to strengthen collective security while defending its sovereignty, its deputy ambassador to the UN told the Security Council on Monday.

Nancy Abdulla Jamal condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf states, warned against the use of drones, and called for a nuclear weapons-free zone in the Middle East.

Her remarks came during a Security Council meeting on the implementation of Resolution 1540, which was adopted in 2004 with the aim of preventing nonstate actors from obtaining nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their delivery systems.

“This meeting comes at a very sensitive time, as our region is seeing a dangerous escalation owing to Iranian aggression … ongoing since the 26th of February,” she told council members.

Attacks by Iran continue to target Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain and Jordan, even amid international condemnation, she added.

“The international community has condemned these attacks through Security Council resolution 2817, adopted very recently, a resolution which condemns these attacks targeting critical and civilian infrastructure, which constitutes a direct threat to regional and international peace and security,” Jamal said.

She also warned that increasing drone attacks pose a growing threat to regional stability.

“The use of drones reflects a very dangerous aspect of these activities undertaken by Iran,” she told the council.

Jamal reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1540 and welcomed the work of the committee overseeing it, including a comprehensive review planned for next year.

She also called for renewed momentum for the establishment of a nuclear weapons-free zone in the Middle East, which she described as a key step toward strengthening regional and international security.