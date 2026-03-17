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Belgian court decides on holding trial over 1961 Congo leader murder

Belgian court decides on holding trial over 1961 Congo leader murder
Belgian lawyer Christophe Marchand and family members of murdered Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba Yema Lumumba and Mehdi Lumumba, arrive for a press conference following a hearing before a Belgian court. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
AFP
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Belgian court decides on holding trial over 1961 Congo leader murder

Belgian court decides on holding trial over 1961 Congo leader murder
  • A fiery critic of Belgium’s colonial rule, Lumumba became his country’s first prime minister after it gained independence in 1960
  • He was executed on January 17, 1961, aged just 35, in the southern region of Katanga, with the support of Belgian mercenaries
Updated 17 March 2026
AFP
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BRUSSELS: A Brussels court is to decide Tuesday whether a 93-year-old former Belgian diplomat should stand trial over the 1961 killing of Congolese independence icon Patrice Lumumba.
Etienne Davignon, a one-time EU commissioner, is the only one still alive among 10 Belgians accused by the Congolese leader’s family of complicity in the murder.
If the prosecutors’ request that he answer in court is accepted, he would become the first Belgian official to face justice in the 65 years since Lumumba was executed and his body dissolved in acid.
Lawyers for Davignon, who denies all charges, argued in a closed-door January hearing that too much time had passed since the events, according to multiple sources.
Lumumba’s relatives conversely maintained that the time is ripe for a long-overdue legal reckoning.
“We are counting on the Belgian justice system to do its job and shed light on history,” Yema Lumumba, 33, a granddaughter of the late Congolese prime minister, told AFP earlier this year.
Prosecutors accuse Davignon of “participation in war crimes” over his role in the “unlawful detention and transfer” of Lumumba, as well as “humiliating and degrading treatment.”
A fiery critic of Belgium’s colonial rule, Lumumba became his country’s first prime minister after it gained independence in 1960.
But he fell out with the former colonial power and with the United States and was ousted in a coup a few months after taking office.
He was executed on January 17, 1961, aged just 35, in the southern region of Katanga, with the support of Belgian mercenaries.
His body was never recovered.

- ‘Criminal enterprise’ -

Davignon, who went on to become a vice president of the European Commission in the 1980s, was a novice diplomat at the time of the assassination.
After entering the diplomatic service in 1959, Davignon rose through the ranks after his early involvement in Congolese independence talks.
Christophe Marchand, a lawyer for Lumumba’s family, described the accused as “a link in the chain” of a “disastrous state-sponsored criminal enterprise.”
The court’s decision is subject to appeal. Were a trial to be held, Marchand has said he hoped it would take place in early 2027.
The latest step in Belgium’s decades-long reckoning with the role it played in Lumumba’s killing, the case has already led to one macabre discovery: one of Lumumba’s teeth.
The only known remains of the assassinated leader, the tooth was seized from the daughter of a deceased Belgian police officer who had been involved in the disappearance of the body.
It was returned to DRC authorities in a coffin during an official ceremony in 2022 in a bid to turn a page on the grim chapter of its colonial past.
During the handover, then Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo reiterated the government’s “apologies” for its “moral responsibility” in Lumumba’s disappearance.
De Croo pointed the finger at Belgian officials who at the time “chose not to see” and “not to act.”

Topics: Congo Belgium

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