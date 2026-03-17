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Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry

Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry
Motorists drive along a street as smoke rises from a reported Iranian strike in the area where the US Embassy is located in Kuwait City on March 2, 2026. (FILE/AFP)
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Updated 34 sec ago
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Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry

Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry
  • Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait on Tuesday
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
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KUWAIT CITY: Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a campaign of attacks across the Gulf.
“Two members of the emergency medical teams sustained injuries while at their workplace at an emergency medical center when shrapnel fell on the site,” the health ministry said.

Topics: War in Iran

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