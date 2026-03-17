KUWAIT CITY: Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a campaign of attacks across the Gulf.
“Two members of the emergency medical teams sustained injuries while at their workplace at an emergency medical center when shrapnel fell on the site,” the health ministry said.
Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry
Short Url
https://arab.news/g2es2
Updated 34 sec ago
Two medical staff injured by shrapnel in Kuwait: health ministry
- Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait on Tuesday
KUWAIT CITY: Two medical staff were injured when shrapnel fell on an emergency medical center in Kuwait on Tuesday, the health ministry said, as Iran pressed on with a campaign of attacks across the Gulf.