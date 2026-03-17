Jordan’s free trade agreements drive 73% of exports

RIYADH: Countries linked to Jordan through free trade agreements accounted for 73.2 percent of the nation’s total exports in 2025, official data showed.

According to the Amman Chamber of Commerce, exports to these markets reached 7.04 billion Jordanian dinars ($9.9 billion) in 2025, compared with 6.55 billion dinars in 2024.

The figures highlight Jordan’s growing reliance on trade agreements to support exports and economic growth as the country deepens its integration into global markets.

This performance is reflected in S&P Global’s August affirmation of Jordan’s “BB-” sovereign rating with a stable outlook, underscoring resilience despite regional security risks.

The US-based ratings agency attributed the decision to macroeconomic stability, steady progress on financial and structural reforms, and continued international support, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

“The data also showed that these countries accounted for 54.4 percent of Jordan’s total imports in 2025. According to statistics compiled by the Chamber from multiple official sources, Jordan’s imports from these countries increased last year to 11.16 billion dinars, compared to 9.92 billion dinars in 2024,” the statement said.

It added: “Jordan’s total trade last year amounted to 9.62 billion dinars in exports and 20.52 billion dinars in imports.”

The Greater Arab Free Trade Area ranked first among destinations for Jordanian exports within the group of FTA partners, accounting for 41.1 percent of exports valued at 3.95 billion in 2025, up from 3.58 billion in 2024.

The US ranked second, accounting for 22.6 percent of exports, valued at 2.17 billion dinars in 2025, compared to 2.30 billion dinars in the year prior.

The head of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Tawfiq, told Petra News Agency that the agreements have contributed to integrating the national economy into the global market, making Jordan the only Arab country with such a large number of FTAs with various economic and trade blocs.

He added that trade agreements are a crucial factor in attracting investments and expanding business opportunities in the country, as they allow companies and business owners to export their products more easily, quickly, and without restrictions.

Recent deals include a free trade agreement with Canada in 2012 and a Jordan-UK FTA in 2021.