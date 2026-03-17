Australia-Saudi Business Chamber forms emergency committee to safeguard trade flows

RIYADH: The Australia-Saudi Business Chamber has formed an emergency working committee to explore measures aimed at maintaining trade continuity amid disruptions to key transport routes across the Middle East.

The initiative will aim to bolster supply chain resilience and explore ways to improve direct freight links between the two countries, according to a statement.

The announcement came after the president of Australia-Saudi Business Chamber Sam Jamsheedi held talks with Australian Federal Minister of Trade and Tourism Don Farrell in Canberra regarding initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran have disrupted global trade flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical point for energy and goods shipments.

Shipping constraints have also affected the movement of commodities and containerized cargo, raising freight costs and forcing rerouting across key trade corridors.

“Connectivity is essential to maintaining the continuity of global trade. At a time when traditional routes are facing disruption, it is important that we work proactively with governments, airlines, logistics providers, and exporters to identify alternative solutions that keep supply chains moving,” Jamsheedi said.

He added: “Saudi Arabia continues to operate normally despite wider regional tensions and remains one of the most stable and reliable logistics and trade hubs in the Middle East. The Kingdom plays a critical role in supporting food security, maintaining trade flows, and ensuring regional supply chain stability.”

The president also noted that the initiative reflects the growing importance of secure and diversified trade routes between Australia and the Middle East.

The chamber head further highlighted that strengthening freight connectivity would provide Australian exporters with an alternative gateway into the region and reduce reliance on third-country transit routes.

“Saudi Arabia sits at the center of some of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Strengthening direct freight connectivity will allow Australian producers and exporters to move goods more efficiently into the Kingdom and across the wider Gulf region,” he said.

The chamber said that it will collaborate with government bodies, airlines, and freight companies, as well as exporters and logistics partners, to identify both short- and long-term solutions to ensure the smooth and reliable flow of goods between Australia and the Middle East.