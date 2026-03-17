Saudi Arabia reinforces global mining leadership at PDAC 2026 in Canada

LONDON: Saudi Arabia participated in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention, held March 1 – 4, highlighting exploration and mining opportunities in the Kingdom built on vast geological data and supported by a reformed regulatory framework.

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mineral Resources Management Abdulrahman Al-Belushi delivered keynote remarks at the Saudi Showcase titled “KSA: The Future Hub for Global Mineral Processing,” highlighting the Kingdom’s transformation from an emerging jurisdiction to a top global mining destination.

Al-Belushi emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s $2.5 trillion mineral wealth, modern regulatory framework, transparent licensing rounds, large-scale geological mapping program covering 700,000 km² of the Arabian Shield, and its world-class mine-to-market facilities provide a strong foundation for global investors seeking long-term opportunities across the mining sector, SPA reported.

During his participation at the International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS), Al-Belushi highlighted the importance of global partnerships to meet rising mineral demand and shared details of the Future Minerals Forum’s Ministerial Roundtable Initiative, which promotes economic development, responsible supply, and capacity building across the mining sector.

Al-Belushi noted that the Kingdom has offered over 46,000 700,000 sq. km for exploration and is actively addressing financing gaps through a suite of competitive incentives, including the Exploration Enablement Program to support early-stage investment.

He also highlighted ongoing talent development initiatives, such as the recently launched Saudi School of Mines at the fifth Future Minerals Forum in January, alongside more than 80 years of geological data made digitally accessible to investors through the National Geological Database.

Throughout PDAC 2026, the Saudi delegation engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with global mining executives, investors, and institutional partners to accelerate collaboration across exploration, mining services, processing, and downstream integration.

By combining governance reform, large-scale geological data, financial risk-sharing mechanisms, and integrated mine-to-market infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a strategic partner in strengthening global mineral supply chains.

Saudi Arabia’s participation at PDAC affirms that the Kingdom’s mining sector has moved from an emerging market to a competitive global destination. Through a modernized regulatory framework, extensive geological data, and competitive incentives, the Kingdom continues to strengthen its position as a trusted and preferred destination for mining investment, a reliable partner in building resilient and sustainable mineral supply chains.