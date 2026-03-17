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Over 5,500 Pakistanis have entered Balochistan from Iran since Gulf conflict began — chief minister

Over 5,500 Pakistanis have entered Balochistan from Iran since Gulf conflict began — chief minister
Pakistanis walk across the Taftan border as they return from Iran, in Balochistan province, on March 9, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. (AFP)
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Updated 17 March 2026
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Over 5,500 Pakistanis have entered Balochistan from Iran since Gulf conflict began — chief minister

Over 5,500 Pakistanis have entered Balochistan from Iran since Gulf conflict began — chief minister
  • Over 2,100 Iranian drivers and 431 other foreigners have also entered Pakistan since the beginning of hostilities
  • FM Dar asks officials to remain fully engaged with regard to the Middle East situation, facilitate Pakistani nationals
Updated 17 March 2026
KASHIF IMRAN
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ISLAMABAD: More than 5,500 Pakistanis have so far returned from Iran through Balochistan since the US and Israel began pounding Iran on Feb. 28, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday.

The conflict has disrupted air travel, heightened military activity along Iran’s southern coastline and turned strategic locations such as Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz that supplies roughly 20 percent of global oil, into flashpoints.

Before the conflict began, Pakistani officials estimated that around 35,000 Pakistanis, including students, religious pilgrims and workers, had been living in Iran.

In a post on X on Tuesday, CM Bugti said a total of 5,615 Pakistani nationals had returned home from Iran, while 2,117 Iranian drivers and 431 other foreigners have also entered Pakistan.

“The district administrations of Gwadar and Chagai have taken special care of all the passengers, provided them with the best facilities and provided all possible assistance to reach their destinations,” he said.

“The Balochistan government is fully prepared and proactive to ensure the convenience, safety and comfort of the passengers at both the border crossing points.”

The Pakistan government has also been repatriating its nationals from Iran via Azerbaijan, according to officials.

Separately on Tuesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting to review evolving regional developments.

“FM took stock of ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s missions in the region and coordination with relevant departments,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

“He directed all concerned to remain fully engaged and maintain close coordination, particularly to facilitate and support Pakistani nationals in the region.”

Topics: Iran War Gulf conflict

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