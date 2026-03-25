Erling Haaland invests in Norway Chess to launch Total Chess World Championship Tour

OSLO: Norway Chess, the prestigious elite tournament which has been held annually since 2013, is taking a major step forward with the launch of the Total Chess World Championship Tour.

And the initiative has a new strategic investor in the form of renowned Manchester City and Norway forward, Erling Haaland. Together with Norwegian business leader Morten Borge, the footballer has established Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.

“Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything,” said Haaland.

Borge added: “Chess is ultimately about strategy and long-term thinking. Those are qualities that also define both elite sport and the ability to make sound investments over time. In many ways, chess sits right at the intersection of the worlds Erling and I come from. I’ve even promised to give Erling a bit of chess training.”

It is hoped Haaland, one of sport’s most recognizable stars with millions of fans around the world, will be a natural partner to help raise the profile of chess and bring new fans and audiences to the game.

“I’m investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up,” Haaland said

The new championship will feature the world’s best players and is expected to become a significant development in the modern game.

The Total Chess World Championship Tour will consist of four tournaments each year, hosted by four different cities. It will crown a combined world champion across three disciplines — Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess — with a minimum annual prize pool of $2.7 million. The new competition has been approved by the International Chess Federation for a minimum of 16 years. A pilot tournament is planned for autumn 2026, followed by a full championship season in 2027.

Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and Total Chess, welcomed the investment and the involvement of Haaland as a long-term strategic partner.

“We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour,” he said.

“Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments. I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences. He has already contributed with several great ideas. With Erling on board, we are now entering the final phase of finding host cities for the first tour.”