Kuwait CPI sees monthly rise of 0.65%

JEDDAH: Kuwait’s consumer price index rose 0.65 percent in April to 139.8 points, driven primarily by a sharp increase in transport costs, while annual inflation stood at 2.57 percent, according to official data.

The monthly rise was led by transport, which surged 4.61 percent, reflecting higher transport services costs and signaling renewed upward pressure in mobility-related spending, according to the April 2026 Consumer Price Index report, issued by the state’s Central Statistical Bureau.

Inflation across the Gulf Cooperation Council is expected to remain broadly contained at around 2 percent through 2026, supported by stable exchange rate regimes and resilient economic activity, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Within this range, Kuwait’s inflation is expected to remain slightly above the regional average, while other GCC economies are projected to remain close to or below the 2 percent level.

The price of the food and beverages group increased by 1.15 percent compared to the previous month, due to higher costs in the cereals and bread group, meat and poultry group, as well as fish and seafood group, milk, cheese and eggs group, oils, and fats group.

“Fresh, frozen, and dried fruits group, and fresh, frozen and dried vegetables group sugar and sugar products, other food items group, and beverages group,” the report noted, adding that the price of the cigarette and tobacco group was stable.

It added that clothing and footwear increased 0.27 percent, while the prices of the housing services group were stable.

Furnishing equipment and household maintenance rose 0.07 percent, driven by higher costs of household appliances and tools and equipment for home and garden, while health fees edged up 0.08 percent, supported by higher prices of medical products, appliances, and equipment group.

“The prices of the transport group increased by 4.61 percent, because of the increase in prices of transport services,” the report stated, adding that the prices of the communications, recreational and cultural, along with education groups, were stable.

The analysis added that the prices of the restaurants and hotels group were stable while the prices of the miscellaneous goods and services group increased by 0.75 percent because of the increase in prices of personal effect and personal care.

On an annual basis, inflation was broadly driven by widespread price increases across most categories, with food and beverages rising 6.32 percent and transport increasing 4.46 percent compared with April 2025.

Miscellaneous goods and services recorded the sharpest annual rise at 6.9 percent, while housing services increased 0.49 percent, and household furniture rose 1.25 percent. Health prices climbed 0.95 percent, clothing and footwear increased 1.24 percent, and recreation and culture rose 1.06 percent.

Education costs increased 0.94 percent, restaurants and hotels rose 0.88 percent, and communications gained 1.03 percent, indicating broad-based inflationary pressures across consumer spending categories.