Jobs and salaries worldwide are hit by Iran war

GENEVA: The Middle East war is undermining wages and working conditions worldwide, according to a new report.

The conflict could cost millions of jobs and force earnings down in 2026 and 2027, with a particular risk for migrant workers who send home remittances, the UN’s International Labour Organization said.

Energy costs, transport disruption, supply chain pressure, weaker tourism and migrant labor cuts were all weighing on economies, its report said.

It predicted incomes would decline by 1.1 percent this year and 3 percent in 2027, with Middle East and Gulf states and the Asia-Pacific region worst hit.

The war was “a slow-moving and potentially long-lasting shock that will gradually reshape labor markets,” the organization’s chief economist Sangheon Lee said.

Meanwhile, mediators in Pakistan on Monday delivered Iran’s latest proposals for ending the war to the US. The sides “don’t have much time” ‌to narrow their differences, a source in Islamabad said.

US President Donald Trump will meet military advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming the conflict if peace efforts fail.