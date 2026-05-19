G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister

PARIS: French Finance Minister Roland Lescure ​said on Tuesday that G7 finance ministers had agreed that the ‌International ‌Monetary ​Fund ‌and ⁠the ​World Bank needed to ⁠step up efforts to aid vulnerable countries.

Lescure, who ⁠is hosting ‌a ‌G7 ​finance ‌ministers’ meeting ‌in Paris, made the comments as he arrived ‌for the second and last day of ⁠talks.

A ⁠joint G7 statement, resulting from the meeting, is expected later on Tuesday.