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G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister

G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 May 2026 09:18
Reuters
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G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister

G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
  • G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
Updated 19 May 2026 09:18
Reuters
Follow

PARIS: French Finance Minister Roland Lescure ​said on Tuesday that G7 finance ministers had agreed that the ‌International ‌Monetary ​Fund ‌and ⁠the ​World Bank needed to ⁠step up efforts to aid vulnerable countries.
Lescure, who ⁠is hosting ‌a ‌G7 ​finance ‌ministers’ meeting ‌in Paris, made the comments as he arrived ‌for the second and last day of ⁠talks.
A ⁠joint G7 statement, resulting from the meeting, is expected later on Tuesday.

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