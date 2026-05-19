PARIS: French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday that G7 finance ministers had agreed that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank needed to step up efforts to aid vulnerable countries.
Lescure, who is hosting a G7 finance ministers’ meeting in Paris, made the comments as he arrived for the second and last day of talks.
A joint G7 statement, resulting from the meeting, is expected later on Tuesday.
G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
Updated 19 May 2026 09:18
G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
- G7 agreed IMF and World Bank should increase aid to vulnerable countries, says French finance minister
PARIS: French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday that G7 finance ministers had agreed that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank needed to step up efforts to aid vulnerable countries.