Pakistani travel platform Bookme powers Saudi ride app Jeeny’s expansion into travel booking

KARACHI: Pakistani travel and ticketing platform Bookme has partnered with Saudi-based ride-hailing company Jeeny to integrate flight, hotel and travel booking services into the Jeeny app, the companies said on Tuesday, in what they described as the GCC’s first ride-to-travel “super-app” integration.

The partnership allows Jeeny users to book flights, hotels, intercity transport, tours and attractions directly through the ride-hailing app, expanding the platform beyond urban mobility into broader travel services.

The move reflects a wider trend across the Gulf and broader Middle East region toward “super-app” ecosystems that combine transport, payments, travel and digital commerce services within a single platform.

“Today, we are bringing mobility and travel under one roof,” Bookme founder and CEO Faizan Aslam said in a statement.

“With Jeeny, millions of users can now book flights, hotels, tours, and experiences directly within one of the most popular mobility apps in the region.”

He described the integration as “a structural shift in how travel is discovered, booked, and experienced.”

Jeeny CEO Hammad Ehtesham said the partnership would allow users to move from ride booking to travel planning “without added complexity.”

“By integrating trusted travel services into our app, we are enhancing convenience while staying true to our role as a mobility-first platform,” he said.

According to the companies, Jeeny users can now access flights from more than 450 airlines, book from over one million hotels and browse more than 500,000 tours and experiences through Bookme’s booking infrastructure.

The integration also includes real-time pricing, in-app payments and instant electronic ticket issuance.

Both companies are headquartered in Riyadh and said the collaboration aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans to expand tourism, digital infrastructure and smart mobility services.

Bookme, which operates in Saudi Arabia as Bookme.sa and in Pakistan as Bookme.pk, says it has more than 15 million registered users and has processed over 80 million bookings across travel, transport and entertainment services.

Jeeny operates ride-hailing and mobility services primarily in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.