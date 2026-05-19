ADNOC Distribution, Americana Restaurants to open 200 fast food outlets across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based gas company ADNOC Distribution is partnering with Americana Restaurants to expand food and beverage offerings across its service station network in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

According to a press release, up to 200 quick-service restaurants representing 12 prominent global brands operated by Americana Restaurants, will be opened at ADNOC Distribution’s service stations, broadening food choices for customers during their daily commutes and travel stops.

The company’s portfolio includes including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Hardee’s, as well as Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, and TGI Friday’s.

The deal reflects a broader global shift in the fuel retail industry, where major operators are aggressively pivoting toward food, convenience, and lifestyle services to offset slowing fuel revenue growth and prepare for an electric-vehicle future.

“The partnership brings together ADNOC Distribution’s existing retail network with Americana Restaurants’ operational expertise and diversified portfolio of globally recognized brands to deliver accessible, high-quality dining experiences integrated within everyday mobility and convenience destinations,” the release read.

The deal forms part of ADNOC Distribution’s broader strategy to accelerate growth in its non-fuel retail segment.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurants PLC, said: “As roadside retail continues to evolve, this partnership enables us to transform fuel and mobility hubs into vibrant destination experiences where customers can conveniently enjoy trusted brands, great food, and elevated hospitality on the go.”

The top official noted that this partnership is “redefining convenience and creating a new benchmark for integrated dining and mobility experiences across the region.”

The partnership will also support the continued rollout of The Hub by ADNOC, the company’s large-scale retail concept that integrates traditional fueling, EV charging, car care, dining, and lifestyle offerings under one roof.

The Hub is set to expand to 30 locations across the UAE by 2030, with these destinations expected to contribute earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of up to $30 million annually by that year. Americana-operated brands will be integrated into multiple Hub locations.

CEO of ADNOC Distribution, Badr Saeed Al-Lamki, described the partnership as a further step in the company’s efforts to enhance customer convenience and drive non-fuel retail growth across the region.

“By combining our existing network and customer reach with Americana Restaurants’ portfolio of globally recognized brands and operational expertise, we are creating more accessible and integrated retail experiences for millions of customers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” he added.

Americana Restaurants currently operates 2,749 restaurants as of March 31 and recorded revenues of $2.5 billion in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 14.2 percent.

The company posted EBITDA of $595.6 million, underscoring the scale of its operations and the strength of its market presence across the region.