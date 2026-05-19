Jazan student builds collection of rare artifacts

RIYADH: Surrounded by antique coins, rare documents, and vintage artifacts, a young man from Jazan is pursuing a passion for heritage that began seven years ago.

What started as a hobby has grown into a small but steadily expanding project, driven by his ambition to one day establish his own museum.

High school senior Abdulrahman Hakami took part in the Jazan Cultural House’s celebration of International Museum Day, showcasing part of a collection he built through years of research and acquisitions.

His exhibits include paper and metal coins, historical documents, heritage tools, and vintage devices once used in daily life across different eras.

Hakami describes his interest in heritage and antiquities as more than a hobby, viewing it as a long-term commitment.

He hopes to expand his collection and eventually establish a private museum that introduces future generations to historical artifacts, preserves local memory, and brings stories of the past closer to the community.