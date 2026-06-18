US will be candid in push for ‘hard-line’ NATO alliance, Hegseth says

BRUSSELS: NATO needs to return to its roots as a “hard-line” military alliance and the United States will be candid in public and ‌private about ‌countries that ‌need to ⁠do more to ⁠meet their commitments, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday at ⁠NATO headquarters.

“(There are) ‌some ‌that still need ‌to do more, ‌and we will be candid about that, both in private ‌and in public. I think ⁠that’s important, ⁠friends being honest with friends,” Hegseth said as he arrived for a meeting of defense ministers.