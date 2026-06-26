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Pakistan honors Saudi minister with Hilal-i-Imtiaz award

Abdullah Alswaha (R) and Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (SPA)
Abdullah Alswaha (R) and Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (SPA)
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Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
Arab News
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Pakistan honors Saudi minister with Hilal-i-Imtiaz award

Abdullah Alswaha (R) and Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • The two men discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in communications and technology and expand collaboration in priority sectors
Updated 26 June 2026 22:12
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha was awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honors, during a meeting with Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two men discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in communications and technology and expand collaboration in priority sectors, the SPA reported on Friday. 

The honor “reflects the depth of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and their growing partnership in the fields of communications, technology, and artificial intelligence,” the SPA wrote.

 

Topics: Abdullah Alswaha Ahmed Farooq Saudi Arabia Pakistan

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