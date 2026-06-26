Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Jordanian, Omani counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held separate telephone calls with his Jordanian and Omani counterparts on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the region and ongoing diplomatic coordination.

During a call with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, the two ministers reviewed regional developments and discussed continuing bilateral coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a separate conversation, Prince Faisal spoke with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi. The ministers discussed the latest regional developments and efforts aimed at addressing ongoing challenges and supporting regional stability, SPA added.