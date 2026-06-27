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Pakistan keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged as US-Iran truce steadies oil markets

A petrol station worker fills the tank of a customer’s vehicle in Peshawar, Pakistan, on November 1, 2025. (EPA/File)
A petrol station worker fills the tank of a customer’s vehicle in Peshawar, Pakistan, on November 1, 2025. (EPA/File)
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Updated 27 June 2026 10:25
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Pakistan keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged as US-Iran truce steadies oil markets

Pakistan keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged as US-Iran truce steadies oil markets
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has so far reduced petrol prices by Rs155 per liter and diesel prices by Rs200 per liter
  • US-Israel war on Iran in Middle East led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in higher fuel prices in Pakistan
Updated 27 June 2026 10:25
NAIMAT KHAN
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the coming week, the energy ministry said on Friday, after a ceasefire between the United States and Iran eased pressure on global oil markets and stabilized international crude prices.

The Middle East conflict that began in late February disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil trade, driving up oil prices and increasing fuel costs for import-dependent countries such as Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slashed fuel prices last week, cutting petrol by Rs74 per liter to Rs299.50 and diesel by Rs67 per liter to Rs311.47, as global oil prices fell following the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran that ended months of conflict.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to maintain the following existing prices of the petroleum products till further orders,” the Ministry of Energy’s Petroleum Division said.

Despite concerns over disruptions to regional energy supplies, Pakistan avoided the fuel shortages and rationing experienced by some countries during the Middle East crisis.

Pakistan’s Energy Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Saturday said the government was passing on the benefit of falling international fuel prices to consumers and was not imposing any additional burden on any sector.

“In fulfillment of this pledge, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has so far reduced the price of diesel by 200 rupees per liter and petrol by 155 rupees per liter. Long live Pakistan!“




 

 

Pakistan’s government sought to shield consumers from rising energy costs throughout the conflict, absorbing part of the price shock through budgetary savings and spending cuts.

Topics: Pakistan petrol fuel Iran War US-Iran deal

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