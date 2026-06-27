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FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026

Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach

Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach
Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan speaks with Mohamed Salah (10) during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
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Updated 27 June 2026 13:53
Reuters
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Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach

Egypt to assess Salah after he asked to be substituted, says coach
  • Despite the fitness concerns, ‌Hassan was confident in the depth of his ‌squad after Egypt secured second spot in Group G with five points
Updated 27 June 2026 13:53
Reuters
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SEATTLE: Egypt coach Hossam ‌Hassan said Mohamed Salah would be assessed after the captain asked to be substituted during Friday’s 1-1 World ​Cup draw with Iran, leaving his fitness uncertain ahead of the knockout phase
Salah appeared visibly frustrated as he was replaced 12 minutes into the second half. Hassan said it was too early to determine the extent of the issue though it did not appear to be serious.
“He ‌asked to ‌come off. If a player ​asks ‌to ⁠be ​substituted, it ⁠means he felt something,” Hassan told beIN Sports.
“We’ll make sure what the problem is. We’ll assess him.”
Hassan said left back Ahmed Fatouh would also be evaluated after suffering an injury, while expressing hope that midfielder Hamdi Fathi would recover in ⁠time for Egypt’s round of 32 ‌game against Australia on ‌Friday after missing the Iran ​match.
Despite the fitness concerns, ‌Hassan was confident in the depth of his ‌squad after Egypt secured second spot in Group G with five points, behind leaders Belgium on goal difference.
“I have warriors. I have Egyptian players who are ‌worthy of the trust placed in them,” he said.
“I don’t worry about missing ⁠players. I ⁠have complete confidence in everyone in this squad. If I worried every time we had an injury, then I wouldn’t be fit to coach the Egypt national team.”
Hassan hailed Egypt’s progress to the knockout stage as a proud achievement for the country, the Arab world and Africa, saying his side would now focus on preparing for the next round.
“We’ll prepare ourselves, work ​hard and do ​everything we can for what’s coming next,” he said.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026

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