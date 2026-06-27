You are here

  • Home
  • Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights

Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights

Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights
Mohammed Fahad AlharthI, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, speaks at the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in Prague. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ze9fs

Updated 27 June 2026 14:15
SPA
Follow

Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights

Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights
Updated 27 June 2026 14:15
SPA
Follow

PRAUGE: The Arab States Broadcasting Union, representing the Arab Group, has stressed the need for a unified international position in negotiations with global technology and artificial intelligence companies in order to protect the rights of media organizations and ensure a fair partnership in the use of media content.

The remarks came during the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in Prague, Czech Republic, attended by more than 300 leaders of broadcasting organizations, unions and international media institutions.

In his address, the Arab union’s president, Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, said the rapid advancement of AI had created a new reality in which technology companies increasingly relied on content produced by media organizations worldwide.

He stressed the need for an international framework to protect the intellectual property and economic rights of media organizations while fostering a balanced partnership based on mutual interests.

Saudi Arabia has adopted an international document outlining principles for the ethical use of AI in the media, in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI

Latest updates

Filipinos prepare to showcase talent at inaugural Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh

Filipinos prepare to showcase talent at inaugural Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh

Review: ‘King of the Shoulders’ documentary about Hasawi bisht turns threads into gold at Saudi Film festival

Review: ‘King of the Shoulders’ documentary about Hasawi bisht turns threads into gold at Saudi Film festival

Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal

Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal

Bella Hadid releases 2 new Orebella fragrances

Bella Hadid releases 2 new Orebella fragrances

Tanker struck in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran and US launch attacks in region

Tanker struck in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran and US launch attacks in region

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.