Arab union chief calls for global AI framework to protect media rights

PRAUGE: The Arab States Broadcasting Union, representing the Arab Group, has stressed the need for a unified international position in negotiations with global technology and artificial intelligence companies in order to protect the rights of media organizations and ensure a fair partnership in the use of media content.

The remarks came during the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in Prague, Czech Republic, attended by more than 300 leaders of broadcasting organizations, unions and international media institutions.

In his address, the Arab union’s president, Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, said the rapid advancement of AI had created a new reality in which technology companies increasingly relied on content produced by media organizations worldwide.

He stressed the need for an international framework to protect the intellectual property and economic rights of media organizations while fostering a balanced partnership based on mutual interests.

Saudi Arabia has adopted an international document outlining principles for the ethical use of AI in the media, in partnership with the Saudi Data and AI Authority.