Saudi Arabia expands China transport ties at Shanghai logistics exhibition  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expanded its transport and logistics partnership with China by signing a smart-mobility agreement and showcasing more than 75 investment opportunities at Transport Logistic China 2026 in Shanghai.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Transport General Authority participated in a Saudi pavilion comprising 25 government and private-sector entities. Saudi and Chinese organizations signed seven memoranda of understanding and agreements during the exhibition's opening day, covering logistics, mobility and industrial development.

The latest agreements build on growing transport cooperation between the two countries since the Saudi-Chinese summit in Riyadh in December 2022, when they agreed to align Saudi Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and strengthen collaboration in transport infrastructure, supply chains and logistics.

Speaking during the exhibition's opening session, Transport General Authority Deputy Governor for Transport Enablement Omaimah Bamasag said the Kingdom is pursuing “modern and sustainable mobility through a flexible regulatory framework,” the SPA report stated.

She said the framework is designed to support innovation, encourage investment, and accelerate the adoption and localization of advanced transport technologies.

Bamasag also oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Saudi digital solutions company Elm and Shenzhen Smart City to explore cooperation in smart mobility and autonomous vehicle technologies. The agreement aims to support digital transformation and improve service efficiency across transport-related sectors.

During the exhibition, Bamasag delivered a workshop outlining the Kingdom's logistics strategy, investment regulations and opportunities available to international companies.

The authority also held meetings with the Transport Bureau of the Shenzhen Municipal Government and visited Huawei to review smart transport and artificial intelligence technologies and explore potential areas of cooperation.

At the Saudi pavilion, the authority highlighted regulatory reforms and digital transformation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency, attracting investment and increasing private-sector participation under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Transport Logistic China is one of Asia’s largest exhibitions for the transport, logistics and supply chain industry, bringing together more than 700 exhibitors and serving as a platform for technology showcases, commercial agreements and international partnerships.