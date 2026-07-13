Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is implementing an integrated strategy to conserve historical and enrichment sites and transform them into sustainable cultural destinations, enhancing Makkah's position as a city of ancient heritage in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The commission has developed and rehabilitated 28 historical sites each, documented 60 sites, opened 27 sites to visitors, and established seven visitor service centers.

Since the strategy's launch in early 2024, the sites have attracted more than 17.5 million visitors, with a satisfaction rate of 97.5%, SPA reported.

The commission has also executed more than 200 promotional announcements and prepared 65 development studies to support conservation and rehabilitation plans, achieving a 100% activation rate in implementing planned operational targets.

These efforts reflect the commission's commitment to balancing the preservation of Makkah's historical identity with modern development requirements, reinforcing the city's position as a global destination combining holiness, history, and culture.

This article was originally published in Asharq Al-Awsat.