You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites
An aerial view of Makkah. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtzju

Updated 13 July 2026 09:51
asharq al awsat
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Makkah draws 17.5 million visitors to historical sites
Updated 13 July 2026 09:51
asharq al awsat
Follow

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is implementing an integrated strategy to conserve historical and enrichment sites and transform them into sustainable cultural destinations, enhancing Makkah's position as a city of ancient heritage in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The commission has developed and rehabilitated 28 historical sites each, documented 60 sites, opened 27 sites to visitors, and established seven visitor service centers.

Since the strategy's launch in early 2024, the sites have attracted more than 17.5 million visitors, with a satisfaction rate of 97.5%, SPA reported.

The commission has also executed more than 200 promotional announcements and prepared 65 development studies to support conservation and rehabilitation plans, achieving a 100% activation rate in implementing planned operational targets.

These efforts reflect the commission's commitment to balancing the preservation of Makkah's historical identity with modern development requirements, reinforcing the city's position as a global destination combining holiness, history, and culture.

This article was originally published in Asharq Al-Awsat.

Latest updates

Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk

Hormuz traffic slows to multi-week low as renewed US, Iran strikes raise safety risk

’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78

’Jurassic Park’ star Sam Neill dies aged 78

Bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat capsizing are being flown home

Bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat capsizing are being flown home

Iran persecutes its Baha’i minority fiercely in a year of protests and war, rights groups say

Iran persecutes its Baha’i minority fiercely in a year of protests and war, rights groups say

EU ministers to debate curbing trade with Israeli settlements

EU ministers to debate curbing trade with Israeli settlements

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.