Saudi Arabia invests $171m to expand Jeddah Islamic Port capacity 

RIYADH: Cargo-handling capacity at Jeddah Islamic Port is set to expand after Saudi Arabia announced a SR641 million ($171 million) investment to strengthen supply chains and support trade growth.

The investment, announced by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, will be implemented in partnership with Red Sea Gateway Terminal and DP World, according to a press release.

The projects are designed to expand port capacity, improve cargo-handling efficiency and reinforce the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.

According to Mawani, the upgrades will enable Jeddah Islamic Port to accommodate growing refrigerated cargo volumes, improve handling efficiency for temperature-sensitive goods and further enhance logistics services for customers.

Abdullah Al-Munif, senior vice president of commercial business and official spokesperson at Mawani, told Arab News the impact of expansion extends well beyond the port itself, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s broader logistics ecosystem.

“For importers, this means greater supply chain reliability and faster cargo movement. For exporters, particularly those handling refrigerated and temperature-sensitive cargo, it provides expanded capacity and stronger access to international markets,” he said.

Al-Munif added that the investment is also expected to support warehousing, freight forwarding, distribution, and cold-chain services, creating additional opportunities for private-sector investment and business growth as cargo volumes grow.

The development includes three ship-to-shore cranes, 27 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, 91 terminal trucks and seven pieces of ground-handling equipment.

It also expands container terminal yards by 200,000 sq. meters, increasing operational capacity, improving container handling efficiency and enhancing cargo flows.

The port’s refrigerated cargo-handling capabilities will expand, with reefer plug points will increasing from 4,800 to 9,000, while cold storage capacity will expand from eight rooms to 75.

Beyond expanding capacity, Al-Munif said the investment further strengthens Jeddah Islamic Port’s competitive position by enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and operational resilience valued by global shipping lines.

“As global trade patterns continue to evolve, it is increasingly important that ports provide the capacity, operational efficiency and resilience needed to support uninterrupted supply chains,” Al-Munif said.

He added: “Our approach is to ensure that our infrastructure remains ahead of market requirements, enabling customers to move cargo efficiently and reliably under all market conditions.”

The latest investment also reflects growing activity at Jeddah Islamic Port, which has recently introduced 14 new shipping services in cooperation with major global shipping lines.

Al-Munif noted that the port now handles around 20,000 containers a day, accommodates up to 14 container vessels simultaneously, and operates at around 69 percent occupancy, providing sufficient capacity to accommodate additional vessel calls and cargo volumes while maintaining high service levels.

Rather than reacting to rising cargo volumes, Mawani is expanding capacity ahead of demand, Al-Munif said, describing the strategy as essential to maintaining resilient and reliable supply chains as global trade continues to evolve.

Located on one of the world’s busiest East-West maritime trade corridors, Jeddah Islamic Port serves as Saudi Arabia’s principal gateway on the Red Sea, connecting shipping routes with markets across Asia, Europe and Africa.

The investment forms part of Saudi Arabia’s wider strategy to build an integrated logistics network that supports long-term economic growth while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

It also builds on Mawani’s recent investments across the Kingdom’s ports. In June, the authority awarded a container terminal concession worth more than SR2 billion at Jubail Commercial Port to expand capacity, attract private investment and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s maritime connectivity.