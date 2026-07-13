Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index ends lower at 10,801 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index, or TASI, closed 0.16 percent lower at 10,801.71 on Monday.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, or MT30, declined 0.26 percent to 1,437.61, while the Nomu parallel market index slipped 0.07 percent to 22,539.59.

A total of 201.2 million shares were traded, with the benchmark market’s trading turnover reaching SR4.02 billion ($1.07 billion).

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. led the gainers, climbing 10 percent to SR7.59, followed by Arabian Co.for Agricultural and Industrial Investment, which rose 9.93 percent to SR26.34.

Tanmiah Food Co. advanced 8.42 percent to SR61.15, while MBC Group Co. gained 5.35 percent to SR22.06. Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. rounded out the top five gainers, adding 4.92 percent to close at SR14.50.

On the downside, Canadian Medical Center Co. was the biggest loser, falling 4.51 percent to SR5.51.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. declined 4.49 percent to SR2.34, followed by Rasan Information Technology Co., which dropped 3.57 percent to SR135.00.

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe Co. fell 3.56 percent to SR17.06, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 3.4 percent to close at SR8.81.

On the corporate front, Riyad Bank announced its intention to issue Saudi riyal-denominated Additional Tier 1 Capital Sukuk under its established sukuk program, following approval from the Capital Market Authority.

The issuance size will be determined at a later stage based on market conditions. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the bank’s Tier 1 capital and support its general banking activities.

Riyad Capital has been appointed financial adviser, sole arranger, and dealer for the proposed offering.

Separately, CATRION Catering Holding Co. announced the signing of an additional contract with Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp. to provide inflight catering services.

The agreement, signed on July 12, has a provisional value of SR105 million and a term of three years. The financial impact of the contract is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.