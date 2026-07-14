‘We’re here to win’: Livin and Lunar, the Saudi champions competing at the EWC

PARIS: In Paris, the Esports World Cup is about far more than video games. It is also a stage where influence, national image, and power are on display as Saudi Arabia seeks to cement its place at the center of the global esports landscape.

By bringing its flagship competition outside Riyadh for the first time, Saudi Arabia has turned the French capital into an international showcase for its sporting and geopolitical ambitions.

Over the next seven weeks, more than 2,000 players from around 100 countries will compete for a title that represents far more than a trophy.

Although Paris is hosting this third edition, Saudi Arabia remains the competition’s driving force. The Kingdom has the two strongest contenders for the EWC Club Championship, the tournament’s premier event, in which teams earn points across multiple titles to determine the world’s best.

Defending champions Team Falcons are aiming for a third consecutive title. Competing in 18 tournaments, they boast one of the deepest rosters and have established themselves as a benchmark across a wide range of titles, including Rocket League, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Overwatch.

Alongside them, Twisted Minds continue their rise. After claiming titles in PUBG: Battlegrounds and Call of Duty: Warzone last year, the club qualified in nine disciplines and have equally lofty ambitions.

They will face fierce competition, particularly from French side Team Vitality, backed by their home crowd, and the seasoned Team Liquid, both determined to end Saudi Arabia’s dominance.

Female esports will also take center stage through the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational, the EWC’s only such tournament. The competition brings together the world’s top 16 teams after qualifying events held across more than 60 regions.

Among the most anticipated contenders is Virtus.pro MENA, which earned the right to officially represent the Middle East and North Africa region.

After arriving in Paris last night, the players told Arab News en Francais that they are embracing the competition with excitement while fully aware that they are part of a historic moment.

“At first, we were very surprised,” Lunar said. “We were used to competing in Saudi Arabia, where we had home advantage. This is the first time we’ve represented Saudi Arabia in a tournament held abroad. It’s a very special experience, and we can’t wait for the tournament to begin.”

For the team, this year marks their third consecutive appearance at the Esports World Cup, following campaigns in 2024 and 2025.

Leading Virtus.pro MENA is Livin, who embodies the new generation of Saudi female gamers. A full-time data analyst, she balances her professional career with nightly practice sessions alongside her teammates.

“Some of us work, while others are still studying,” she explained. “But we always make time to practice together. We’ve been training intensively for the past three months, and that hard work is what earned us our place on the world stage.”

Balancing studies, work, and elite-level esports is not always easy, Lunar acknowledged, but passion outweighs the challenges.

“We love what we do. Preparing for tournaments requires a great deal of discipline, but we genuinely enjoy training together. We were friends before we became teammates.”

Both have been playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang since their teenage years, and when MOONTON Games launched a women’s tournament with MENA regional qualifiers, they seized the opportunity immediately.

Today, their objective is clear. “We’re here to win,” Livin said without hesitation. “Of course, we’ll learn by competing against the best teams in the world, but our goal is to bring home the title.”

Lunar shares that determination. “We want to go as far as possible. To reach the top, you have to be ready to face every team that stands in your way.”

Beyond their results, both players hope to help reshape perceptions of women’s esports across the region.

“If young people are passionate about video games, I encourage them to pursue that path. Esports gives you the opportunity to achieve your dream of becoming a professional player,” Lunar said.

Through Team Falcons, Twisted Minds, and Virtus.pro MENA, Saudi Arabia is doing more than organizing one of the world’s biggest esports events. The Kingdom is also demonstrating that it is a leading esports power, capable of excelling at the highest level in both men’s and women’s competitions.