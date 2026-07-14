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Arab nations unite in condemnation of Iranian attacks

Arab nations unite in condemnation of Iranian attacks
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Updated 15 July 2026 01:20
Arab News
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Arab nations unite in condemnation of Iranian attacks

Arab nations unite in condemnation of Iranian attacks
Updated 15 July 2026 01:20
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Arab nations have been condemning the ongoing attacks on their neighbors and allies as Iran and the US continue to attack each other.

Oman said it condemned the missile threats that targeted the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

It added in a post on X.com that it was “affirming its solidarity with it in the measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, and calling on all Yemeni parties to exercise restraint, adhere to the existing ceasefire, and resume the political process under United Nations auspices.”

Meanwhile Qatar said it “strongly condemns the Houthi group’s targeting of southern Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.”

The United Arab Emirates said it has “condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that “these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.”

The statement went on to pledge its full solidarity with Bahrain and Jordan.

And the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi condemned Iranian attacks targeting the UAE oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, which resulted in the death of one crew member and injuries to several others.

Topics: War in Iran

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