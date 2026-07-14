Nine killed in fresh Azad Kashmir clashes as authorities launch security operation

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people, including two security officials, were killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Azad Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said, as authorities launched security operations ahead of a planned protest march by the civil rights group over controversial electoral arrangements.

The violence erupted a day before JAAC called for a march on Rawalakot, escalating a weeks-long confrontation over 12 seats reserved in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir. The group argues the arrangement allows Pakistan-based political parties to influence government formation in the territory, while authorities say the seats are constitutionally protected.

JAAC, which initially emerged to campaign on issues including electricity prices, governance and economic rights, has increasingly focused on the refugee-seat dispute. The regional government banned the group last month under anti-terrorism laws, accusing it of involvement in violent activities, allegations JAAC denies.

“Today, early in the morning, near the Matyal Mehra Bus Terminal in Rawalakot, armed groups of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee opened fire in a civilian area,” Azad Kashmir Home Secretary Chaudhry Guftar Hussain told a news conference.

“As soon as the firing took place, police moved forward to restore law and order. The armed groups then targeted police personnel with automatic weapons and locally made explosives.”

Hussain said Rangers deployed to assist police also came under attack and that authorities had launched clearance operations in Rawalakot and nearby areas to restore order.

He said one Ranger was killed and another law enforcement official injured in the Rawalakot clashes. He also accused JAAC of using homemade explosives and alleged the group was planning to use women and students as “human shields” during future protests. JAAC has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

Separately, Poonch Divisional Commissioner Waheed Khan told Reuters six protesters and one police officer were killed in Tararkhal after protesters blocked a security convoy and attacked officials. He said another protester and a security official died in the separate clash in Rawalakot.

The refugee-seat dispute intensified after the Election Commission announced legislative elections for July 27. The Azad Kashmir Supreme Court last month ruled the refugee seats are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment, prompting JAAC to intensify its protests.

Around 30 people have been killed in the unrest since June, according to local estimates cited by Reuters.

Despite the violence, the Azad Kashmir government has said elections will proceed as scheduled, while JAAC has vowed to continue its protest campaign, including a march planned for Wednesday.