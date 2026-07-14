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Pakistan’s Loralai Olives wins gold at Dubai competition, earns fourth international award

Pakistan’s Loralai Olives wins gold at Dubai competition, earns fourth international award
Palestinian youth, wearing traditional embroidered dresses, pick olives during a ceremony marking the start of the olive harvest season in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 23, 2022. (AFP/ file)
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Updated 14 July 2026 17:27
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Pakistan’s Loralai Olives wins gold at Dubai competition, earns fourth international award

Pakistan’s Loralai Olives wins gold at Dubai competition, earns fourth international award
  • Award follows wins in New York, London and Berlin as company expands overseas
  • Producer says UAE recognition strengthens position in key Gulf export market
Updated 14 July 2026 17:27
Ismail Dilawar
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KARACHI: Pakistani olive oil producer Loralai Olives has won a gold medal at the Dubai Olive Oil Competition 2026, becoming the country’s first olive oil brand to receive four international quality awards for its extra virgin olive oil, the company said on Tuesday.

The latest recognition comes as Pakistan seeks to develop its emerging olive cultivation sector and expand value-added agricultural exports beyond traditional commodity crops. The UAE has become a key target market for Pakistani producers as they look to tap growing Gulf demand for premium food products.

Loralai Olives first gained international recognition in 2025 when it became the first Pakistani and South Asian extra virgin olive oil brand to win a silver award at the New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC). It has since received awards at the London International Olive Oil Competition and the Berlin Global Olive Oil Awards.

The company entered the UAE market in May, describing it as a strategic export destination and saying it aimed to export $500,000 worth of olive oil by the end of 2026 through retail and distribution partnerships across the country. It has also identified the United States and Singapore as its next priority export markets.

“This Gold Medal represents years of dedication, continuous improvement, and an unwavering commitment to quality,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Shaukat Rasool said in a statement.

“Today, we are proud to demonstrate that Pakistan can produce extra virgin olive oil that stands alongside the world’s finest.”

The company said the Dubai award carried particular commercial significance because the UAE is among the world’s fastest-growing olive oil markets and already serves as a strategic export destination for the brand.

Pakistan has expanded olive cultivation in recent years through government-backed plantation initiatives aimed at reducing dependence on imported edible oils and developing new agricultural export sectors. Loralai Olives sources olives from Balochistan, Pothohar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regions the company says produce distinctive flavor profiles because of their climate and terrain.

The award also comes after Pakistan joined the International Olive Council (IOC), the world’s leading intergovernmental organization for the olive sector, a move expected to strengthen quality standards and support the country’s ambitions to expand olive oil exports.

Topics: Loralai Olives

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