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Kuwait says Iranian attacks hit navy vessel, injuring four troops

Explosions were heard in Kuwait City on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Explosions were heard in Kuwait City on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
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Updated 14 July 2026 22:32
AFP
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Kuwait says Iranian attacks hit navy vessel, injuring four troops

Explosions were heard in Kuwait City on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
  • Air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain on Tuesday, interior ministry said, after Manama announced it had intercepted several Iranian attacks earlier in the day
Updated 14 July 2026 22:32
AFP
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KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s military said on Tuesday ​that one of its navy vessels was targeted in what it described ‌as Iranian attacks, ‌injuring ​four ‌armed ⁠forces ​personnel, Kuwait’s army ⁠said in a statement.
The injured personnel received medical ⁠treatment and were ‌in stable ‌condition, ​the ‌statement added.
Kuwait’s ‌armed forces had detected and intercepted one ballistic missile, ‌five cruise missiles and 33 ⁠drones ⁠on Tuesday’s attacks, which targeted several vital and civilian facilities, with falling debris causing material damage.

Earlier, explosions were heard in Kuwait City on Tuesday, an AFP journalist reported, as the Gulf nation’s army announced for the second time in less than half an hour that it was intercepting “hostile” targets.
“The General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces announces that any explosions are the result of the Air Defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,” the army said in its statements.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were sounded in Bahrain on Tuesday, the interior ministry said, after Manama announced it had intercepted several Iranian attacks earlier in the day.
“The siren has been sounded ... Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the interior ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

Iran has launched repeated attacks on Kuwait and other US-allied Gulf countries in recent days in response to US strikes.

The latest exchanges of fire have been triggered by Iran attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Topics: War in Iran

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