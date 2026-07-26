Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says

‌The main land border crossing ​between Kuwait and Iraq has reopened, Iraq’s state news agency cited the country’s ‌border ‌crossings ​authority ‌as ⁠saying ​on Sunday.

The ⁠Abdali border crossing was temporarily closed after a drone attack ⁠on Thursday ‌that caused ‌material ​damage ‌but no casualties, ‌the Kuwaiti army said.

Abdali, in Kuwait’s northern ‌Al-Jahra Province, is a key route for ⁠passenger ⁠and commercial traffic between the two countries. It was not clear who launched the drones.