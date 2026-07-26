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Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says

Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says
Kuwaiti border security vehicle moves on its way to the al-Abdaly border with Iraq. (AFP)
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Updated 26 July 2026 10:50
Reuters
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Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says

Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says
Updated 26 July 2026 10:50
Reuters
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‌The main land border crossing ​between Kuwait and Iraq has reopened, Iraq’s state news agency cited the country’s ‌border ‌crossings ​authority ‌as ⁠saying ​on Sunday.
The ⁠Abdali border crossing was temporarily closed after a drone attack ⁠on Thursday ‌that caused ‌material ​damage ‌but no casualties, ‌the Kuwaiti army said.
Abdali, in Kuwait’s northern ‌Al-Jahra Province, is a key route for ⁠passenger ⁠and commercial traffic between the two countries. It was not clear who launched the drones.

Topics: Kuwait Iraq

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