The main land border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq has reopened, Iraq’s state news agency cited the country’s border crossings authority as saying on Sunday.
The Abdali border crossing was temporarily closed after a drone attack on Thursday that caused material damage but no casualties, the Kuwaiti army said.
Abdali, in Kuwait’s northern Al-Jahra Province, is a key route for passenger and commercial traffic between the two countries. It was not clear who launched the drones.
Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says
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Updated 26 July 2026 10:50
Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq’s state news agency says
The main land border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq has reopened, Iraq’s state news agency cited the country’s border crossings authority as saying on Sunday.