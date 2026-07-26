National policy cuts drowning deaths by 31% in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A national water safety campaign led to a 31 percent decline in drowning deaths across the Kingdom since its 2021 launch, according to the Public Health Authority.

The decline brought about by the National Drowning Prevention Policy, through the end of 2025, also helped avert an estimated economic burden of SR1.33 billion ($353 million), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The announcement coincides with events held across the Kingdom to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25.

The Kingdom has developed a comprehensive national drowning prevention system led by the Public Health Authority through the Joint Standing Committee for Drowning Prevention, which brings together 13 government entities to coordinate efforts and protect high-risk groups.

During the 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva, the authority highlighted the Kingdom’s experience, demonstrating how national policies have translated into measurable public health outcomes.

The authority also highlighted the importance of following water safety guidelines, including supervising children, securing swimming pools, swimming only in designated areas and learning to swim to help reduce the risk of drowning.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Swimming Federation, in cooperation with the Saudi Life Saving Federation, organized an awareness event during the National Swimming Championship at the Ministry of Sport pool in Riyadh.

Experts and volunteers shared guidance on drowning prevention, child supervision, pool safety and emergency response to promote safe behavior around water.

The initiative supports both federations’ efforts to promote water safety, strengthen community partnerships and advance the Quality of Life Program.

The General Directorate of Border Guard also held awareness events across the Kingdom to educate the public about drowning risks and prevention.

The events featured swimming and rescue workshops, awareness exhibitions, safety guidance for swimmers and marine activity participants, and information highlighting the importance of supervising children and following safety instructions.

The directorate urged beachgoers and seagoers to follow safety guidelines and call 911 in the Makkah, Madinah and Eastern regions, and 994 elsewhere in the Kingdom, in case of emergencies.

Jeddah municipality also organized awareness events at several beaches to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, focusing on drowning risks and safe practices for beachgoers.

Held in cooperation with the Public Health Authority, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, and the Border Guard, the campaign promoted safe swimming, following safety instructions, supervising children, and responding appropriately in emergencies as part of efforts to reduce drowning incidents and strengthen a culture of prevention.