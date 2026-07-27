Ukrainian strikes on Russia kill 2, spark fires: officials

MOSCOW: Ukraine fired hundreds of drones at Russia early Monday, killing two people and setting multiple buildings ablaze, according to Russian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had struck an export terminal in the western Rostov region, as well as oil facilities in the Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions far from the front line.

“Last night, our long-range sanctions were effective in the Rostov region. An export terminal approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the front line was hit,” Zelensky said in a post on Facebook.

“Deep strikes also targeted oil facilities in the Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, which is 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border,” he added.

The governors of the Rostov, Yaroslavl and Udmurtia regions reported nighttime drone attacks but did not mention damage to oil facilities.

“An overnight air attack has had tragic consequences. In Rostov-on-Don, two people were killed — a married couple,” Rostov region governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram.

The attack set warehouses ablaze and damaged multiple buildings, including a homeless shelter, he added in a later post.

In the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Ukrainian drones wounded 12 people including two children and set fire to an apartment building, regional authorities said.

Russian air defenses intercepted 276 drones during the night, Russia’s defense ministry said.

Ukraine has escalated its retaliatory strikes on Russia in recent months, partly to pressure Moscow to the negotiating table after nearly four-and-a-half years of war.

Last month was the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, as Moscow ramped up its long-range strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

Russian strikes on Ukraine wounded at least four people early Monday, including an 88-year-old woman who suffered burns across much of her body, according to regional officials.