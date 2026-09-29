JEDDAH: Thirty-seven Italian companies explored investment opportunities and promoted food products and industrial capabilities in Saudi Arabia through two food-industry exhibitions in Jeddah, according to Marco Bocchi, Italy’s consul general in Jeddah.

Seventeen companies showcased Italian agricultural and food products, while 20 others presented technologies for food processing, manufacturing and packaging at the Jeddah Superdome from Sept. 27 to 29, with support from the Italian Trade Agency and cooperation from the Italian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah.

Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah, Bocchi said the participation aimed to support Italian companies seeking to enter the Saudi market, introduce their products and industrial capabilities, and highlighted the similarities between the two countries to strengthen economic and trade relations.

Bocchi, who recently arrived in Saudi Arabia and assumed his duties in Jeddah on July 27, said accompanying the Italian delegation to the exhibitions was among his first tasks in his new role.

He also highlighted the cultural links between Italy and Saudi Arabia, noting the shared Mediterranean and Red Sea environments and the importance of hospitality in both cultures.

He said: “As Italians, we belong to the Mediterranean region, and here in Saudi Arabia, you have the beautiful Red Sea; I believe the sea is truly a factor that unites Italians and Saudis.”

Italian exports near $587m

Italy’s exports of agricultural products, food and beverages to Saudi Arabia approached SR2.2 billion ($587 million) in the first 11 months of 2025, with food products accounting for more than SR1.77 billion, up 7.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Total trade between Italy and Saudi Arabia reached about SR45.3 billion in 2025, while Italian exports to the Kingdom stood at about SR27.8 billion.

Italian companies showcase expertise

The list of Italian companies participating in the Italian Trade Agency pavilion encompassed a diverse range of sectors and products. Antimo Caputo and Molino Naldoni showcased their expertise in grain milling and flour production — leveraging generations of industry experience — with a portfolio of specialized flours for pizza, bread, and pastries.

The tomato and preserved foods sector was represented by companies such as Casalasco Società Agricola, Compagnia Mercantile D’Oltremare, and La Doria, as well as Novi and Sica. Also participating was the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, which comprised over 100 Italian companies specializing in food processing and preservation.

Crespo brought its long-standing confectionery expertise — dating back to the 19th century — to the event, while Rizzoli Emanuelli showcased over a century of experience in seafood production and preservation.

Societa Agricola Bertinelli Gianni e Nicola presented Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, produced through an integrated, multi-generational supply chain, and Mangiatorella displays natural mineral water from Southern Italy.

The lineup also included companies such as Alifood, Natali Alessandro & Co., MB Consulting, and Seaside Foodlink — specialists in international sourcing, business development, and distribution — alongside Zilli & Bellini, which showcased specialized industrial-scale food processing, filling, and packaging solutions, representing a vital component of the “Made in Italy” ecosystem.

An additional 20 Italian companies participated in the “Saudi Food Manufacturing 2026” exhibition to highlight technologies and solutions used in food and beverage manufacturing.

Food machinery market expands

The market for industrial machinery used in food and beverage processing and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia was valued at approximately SR1.02 billion in 2024, recording year-on-year growth exceeding 50 percent.

Simona Autuori, Italian Trade Commissioner to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and director of the ITA office in Riyadh, said: “Saudi Arabia is a priority market for Italy, and we see significant potential for growth and collaboration there. Our participation in the exhibition offers Italian companies the opportunity to connect with a diverse range of Saudi buyers and partners and to capitalize on market opportunities.”

Saudi Food 2026 has moved to Jeddah, bringing together international suppliers and regional buyers. Held concurrently with Saudi Food Manufacturing, the exhibition provides an integrated platform linking food ingredients and products with the underlying manufacturing and distribution technologies, creating a unified marketplace for the food and beverage sector.