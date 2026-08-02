Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,705

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 116.15 points, or 1.10 percent, to close at 10,705.87.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR3.71 billion ($991 million), with 200 stocks advancing and 59 declining.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 60.03 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 21,895.01, with 32 stocks advancing and 23 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 14.69 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 1,438.12.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Lazurde Co. for Jewelry, whose share price surged 9.97 percent to SR11.36.

Other top performers included National Medical Care Co., whose share price rose 8.05 percent to SR122.10, followed by Retal Urban Development Co., whose share price climbed 6.50 percent to SR10.82.

Methanol Chemicals Co. recorded the steepest decline, falling 9.97 percent to SR32.32.

Elm Co. also saw its share price fall 7.67 percent to SR626.

Takween Advanced Industries Co. declined 4.04 percent to SR4.75.

Top announcements

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., Luberef, reported its interim financial results for the six-month period ended June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the company posted a net profit of SR992 million in the first six months of the year, up 112.5 percent from the same period in 2025, driven mainly by higher base oil and by-product crack margins.

Luberef also announced that its board of directors had recommended the distribution of SR673 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2026. A bourse filing showed that 168 million shares are eligible for the dividend, with a dividend of SR4 per share. The filing added that the dividend represents 40 percent of the share's par value.

Luberef ended the session at SR130, down 1.34 percent.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that Fitch Ratings affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength Rating at A- and its National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at AA+, both with a stable outlook. The ratings reflect Walaa’s strong capitalization and company profile, partly offset by volatile financial performance.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. ended the session at SR9.55, up 0.53 percent.