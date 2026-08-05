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Bahrain tells Iran to halt ‘terrorist’ attacks on regional neighbors and to comply with UN resolutions

Bahrain tells Iran to halt ‘terrorist’ attacks on regional neighbors and to comply with UN resolutions
Bahrain’s permanent representative to the UN, Jamal Alrowaiei, was speaking during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the threat posed by Daesh. (File/UN Photo)
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Updated 05 August 2026 19:58
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Bahrain tells Iran to halt ‘terrorist’ attacks on regional neighbors and to comply with UN resolutions

Bahrain tells Iran to halt ‘terrorist’ attacks on regional neighbors and to comply with UN resolutions
  • During Security Council meeting to discuss Daesh threat, Bahraini envoy to UN calls for efforts to strengthen a culture of peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue
  • Recent report on Daesh by the UN secretary-general concludes the terrorist group remains a ‘dangerous and persistent threat to international peace and security’
Updated 05 August 2026 19:58
Ephrem Kossaify
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NEW YORK CITY: Bahrain’s permanent representative to the UN, Jamal Alrowaiei, on Wednesday called on Iran to halt what he described as “terrorist” attacks launched by Tehran and its proxies against other countries in the region.

He said that Bahrain “renews the need for Iran to implement and fully abide by relevant Security Council resolutions and to halt hostilities that undermine the security and stability of the region, while respecting the sovereignty of countries and abiding by principles of good neighborliness.”

Alrowaiei was speaking during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the threat posed by Daesh. A recent report on the militant group by the UN secretary-general concluded that it remained a “dangerous and persistent threat to international peace and security,” despite lacking the capacity to coherently manage its global network.

The report highlighted an escalating threat level in the Sahel and South Asia, driven by changes in the regional security environment and Daesh’s continued reliance on affiliated branches, and warned that the group’s propaganda and capacity to incite violence remained impactful.

Alrowaiei noted the growing use of cryptocurrencies by terrorist groups and third parties seeking to conceal the identity of financiers. He reaffirmed the need for continuing international efforts to counter terrorist financing, including the full implementation of recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force.

He also called for efforts to strengthen a culture of peace, tolerance and interfaith dialogue, warning that terrorist groups continued to exploit and target young people and minors for recruitment and radicalization online.

Cyberspace remains a primary recruitment environment for such organizations, he added, warning that the algorithms used by some social media platforms amplified the reach of terrorist content.

Topics: War in Iran UN Security Council (UNSC) Bahrain

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