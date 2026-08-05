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Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa’s Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa’s Infantino
Canadian PM Mark Carney said on ​Wednesday that he did not have confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of his proposal ‌to sell ‌off ​commercial ‌rights ⁠to ​the soccer ⁠World Cup. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 05 August 2026 22:44
Reuters
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Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa’s Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa’s Infantino
  • “Certainly I don’t ⁠have ⁠confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what transpired,” said Carney
Updated 05 August 2026 22:44
Reuters
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TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on ​Wednesday that he did not have confidence in FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the handling of his proposal ‌to sell ‌off ​commercial ‌rights ⁠to ​the soccer ⁠World Cup.
“The idea that proper governance is not to disclose to your closest advisers, ⁠your chief operating officer, ‌your ‌fellow board ​members something ‌of consequence ... that’s ‌fatal, should be fatal, and you lose confidence in that individual,” ‌Carney told reporters in Toronto.
“Certainly I don’t ⁠have ⁠confidence in Mr. Infantino after this point, given what transpired, and given the nature of what transpired,” he added.

Topics: FIFA Gianni Infantino Mark Carney Canada

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