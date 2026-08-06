You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria

Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria

Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria
Dion Lopy has joined Al-Ittihad from Almeria in Spain's second division. (X/@ittihad_en )
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhtjf

Updated 06 August 2026 09:16
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria

Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria
  • Senegalese midfielder could make his debut for the Tigers in the AFC Champions League Elite playoff against the UAE’s Al-Jazira on Aug. 11
Updated 06 August 2026 09:16
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad Football Club have announced the signing of Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria in the Spanish second division.

The Senegalese international’s transfer was made official on Wednesday night. He signed a three-season contract with Al-Ittihad just 10 days before the start of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

In a video posted by the club on social media, Lopy said: “I am ready to write a new chapter and to fight for this shirt every single minute.”

The 24-year-old added: “I have become a Tiger.”

Lopy is set to make his debut when Al-Ittihad face the UAE’s Al-Jazira in an AFC Champions League Elite preliminary playoff match on Aug. 11.

Al-Ittihad’s sporting director, Franc Carbo, welcomed the player, wishing him success for the upcoming season.

Topics: AlIttihad

Latest updates

Verdict due for Afghan accused of deadly Munich car-ramming

Verdict due for Afghan accused of deadly Munich car-ramming

WHO chief says Ebola outbreak is outpacing response as aid workers strike over pay

WHO chief says Ebola outbreak is outpacing response as aid workers strike over pay

Two Israeli soldiers, one Lebanese killed as violence flares in south Lebanon

Two Israeli soldiers, one Lebanese killed as violence flares in south Lebanon

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief

Israel military will continue to ‘operate proactively’ in Gaza: army chief

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Myanmar’s former junta chief on first Thailand trip as civilian leader

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.