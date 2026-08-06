Al-Ittihad sign Dion Lopy from Spain’s Almeria

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad Football Club have announced the signing of Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria in the Spanish second division.

The Senegalese international’s transfer was made official on Wednesday night. He signed a three-season contract with Al-Ittihad just 10 days before the start of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

In a video posted by the club on social media, Lopy said: “I am ready to write a new chapter and to fight for this shirt every single minute.”

The 24-year-old added: “I have become a Tiger.”

Lopy is set to make his debut when Al-Ittihad face the UAE’s Al-Jazira in an AFC Champions League Elite preliminary playoff match on Aug. 11.

Al-Ittihad’s sporting director, Franc Carbo, welcomed the player, wishing him success for the upcoming season.