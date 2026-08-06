Pakistan PM in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, leading a high-powered delegation that includes Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to review bilateral ties and discuss regional developments, his office said amid ongoing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran in the Middle East.

Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom takes place amid hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump canceled planned strikes against Iran on Sunday, claiming that Middle Eastern countries had reached the “parameters” of a deal to end the war.

Pakistan, a close ally of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, has been mediating between the US and Iran since their war began in February. Islamabad helped both countries sign an interim peace deal, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, in June before tit-for-tat strikes resumed days later.

Sharif arrived in Jeddah, where he was received by Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The Pakistani premier will be in the Kingdom till August 8 and will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Munir and other ministers, foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said during a weekly press briefing earlier on Thursday. He said Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as exchange views on the regional situation,” the PMO said.

Earlier, Andrabi said the visit marks Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia anchored in decades of mutual trust, cooperation and brotherhood.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said though the visit takes place amid the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, it will carry “immense significance” beyond the crisis and short-term considerations.

“It will further strengthen bilateral relations, deepen strategic cooperation, enhance coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and also reinforce multilateral cooperation,” he added.

Andrabi said Pakistan remains engaged along with its allies to resolve the regional crisis, especially with respect to the Strait of Hormuz standoff. It praised Oman for playing a “very constructive role” in promoting regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan acknowledges and deeply appreciates Oman’s valuable contribution in its steadfast efforts to foster de-escalation and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

His statement comes a day after Iran’s foreign ministry announced Tehran and Muscat have agreed a route for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and are putting the final touches on arrangements for jointly managing the waterway.

Iran has seized de facto control of the strait, a strategic waterway for global energy trade, since the US and Israel launched their war against the country. The maritime trade route is one of the main points of contention between the US and Iran.

Trump has repeatedly insisted Tehran is keen to do a deal to reopen the route to shipping, but Iran denies this and says it will instead make arrangements with Oman.