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Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says

Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says
The Romanian government ​will preemptively give power grid operator Transelectrica the authority to limit power ‌access for ‌industrial ​consumers ‌in stages ⁠and ​with a ⁠24 hours advance notice, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said ⁠on Thursday. (X/@RRInternational)
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Updated 06 August 2026 17:12
Reuters
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Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says

Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says
  • Bolojan ‌added ‌households, ​hospitals ‌and other ‌critical institutions will be exempt from the limits
Updated 06 August 2026 17:12
Reuters
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BUCHAREST: The Romanian government ​will preemptively give power grid operator Transelectrica the authority to limit power ‌access for ‌industrial ​consumers ‌in stages ⁠and ​with a ⁠24 hours advance notice, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said ⁠on Thursday.
Bolojan ‌added ‌households, ​hospitals ‌and other ‌critical institutions will be exempt from the limits. ‌
He said there was no need ⁠to ⁠enforce the limits for industrial consumers at the moment but that the framework needed ​to ​be in place.

Topics: Romania Power Grid

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