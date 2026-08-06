BUCHAREST: The Romanian government will preemptively give power grid operator Transelectrica the authority to limit power access for industrial consumers in stages and with a 24 hours advance notice, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Thursday.
Bolojan added households, hospitals and other critical institutions will be exempt from the limits.
He said there was no need to enforce the limits for industrial consumers at the moment but that the framework needed to be in place.
Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says
Short Url
https://arab.news/y8twj
Updated 06 August 2026 17:12
Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says
- Bolojan added households, hospitals and other critical institutions will be exempt from the limits
BUCHAREST: The Romanian government will preemptively give power grid operator Transelectrica the authority to limit power access for industrial consumers in stages and with a 24 hours advance notice, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Thursday.