Romania readies framework to limit power use for industry if needed, PM says

BUCHAREST: The Romanian government ​will preemptively give power grid operator Transelectrica the authority to limit power ‌access for ‌industrial ​consumers ‌in stages ⁠and ​with a ⁠24 hours advance notice, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said ⁠on Thursday.

Bolojan ‌added ‌households, ​hospitals ‌and other ‌critical institutions will be exempt from the limits. ‌

He said there was no need ⁠to ⁠enforce the limits for industrial consumers at the moment but that the framework needed ​to ​be in place.