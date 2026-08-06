Bournemouth’s Araujo undergoes surgery in left thigh

LONDON: Bournemouth ‌defender Julian Araujo has had surgery on a left thigh injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour of Austria, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

The ‌Mexico international ‌was forced off ‌in ⁠Bournemouth’s opening friendly ⁠against German side St. Pauli and will miss the start of the new season.

“He will be ⁠supported by the ‌club’s ‌medical department as he ‌navigates a period of ‌rehabilitation,” Bournemouth said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating ‌run with injuries after suffering a quadriceps ⁠problem ⁠on loan at Celtic in March. He was also left out of Mexico’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Bournemouth open their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on August 23.