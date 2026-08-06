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Bournemouth’s Araujo undergoes surgery in left thigh

Bournemouth’s Araujo undergoes surgery in left thigh
Bournemouth ‌defender Julian Araujo has had surgery on a left thigh injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour of Austria, the Premier League side said on Thursday. (X/@afcbournemouth)
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Updated 06 August 2026 20:21
Reuters
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Bournemouth’s Araujo undergoes surgery in left thigh

Bournemouth’s Araujo undergoes surgery in left thigh
  • The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating ‌run with injuries after suffering a quadriceps ⁠problem
Updated 06 August 2026 20:21
Reuters
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LONDON: Bournemouth ‌defender Julian Araujo has had surgery on a left thigh injury sustained during the club’s pre-season tour of Austria, the Premier League side said on Thursday.
The ‌Mexico international ‌was forced off ‌in ⁠Bournemouth’s opening friendly ⁠against German side St. Pauli and will miss the start of the new season.
“He will be ⁠supported by the ‌club’s ‌medical department as he ‌navigates a period of ‌rehabilitation,” Bournemouth said in a statement.
The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating ‌run with injuries after suffering a quadriceps ⁠problem ⁠on loan at Celtic in March. He was also left out of Mexico’s squad for this year’s World Cup.
Bournemouth open their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on August 23.

Topics: AFC Bournemouth English Premier League (EPL)

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