Final-day Riyadh Derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal among the standout showdowns as Saudi Pro League gears up for 2026-27 season

RIYADH: The story of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season could have a blockbuster end with reigning champions Al-Nassr and runners-up Al-Hilal facing off in the Riyadh Derby on the 34th and final match day of the campaign.

The competition, also known as the Roshn Saudi League, kicks off on Aug. 13 and concludes on May 29, 2027, featuring 34 rounds of 306 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr begin their title defense looking to fend off the familiar challengers of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, as well as an increasingly competitive chasing pack all aiming to mount their own title bids.

The schedule will build toward a finale that will see the Capital Derby on the closing day of the season. Last season’s title race went down to the final matchday, and the fixture list has once again created the potential for a dramatic conclusion to the campaign.

Here are the key fixtures in the calendar.

Round 1 arrives with intrigue

Al-Nassr host Al-Fateh on the opening weekend as Ange Postecoglou begins his reign in Riyadh with the not-so-small matter of a title defense kicking off.

Diriyah Club’s first-ever SPL fixture comes against Al-Ahli, third-place finishers last season, back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite winners, and led by new manager Marino Pusic.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Al-Hilal host new boys Al-Faisaly, Al-Ittihad and new manager Jens Wissing welcome Al-Kholood, and Al-Shabab take on Al-Qadisiah, who under Brendan Rodgers will be aiming to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish.

Derbies, duels and title race taking shape

By Matchweek Two, Al-Qadsiah will be hosting Al-Ittihad in the first potential title-challenge clash of the campaign. A round later, Al-Hilal entertain Al-Ahli as last season’s second- and third-place sides go head-to-head.

Matchweek Five brings Al-Ittihad against Al-Nassr in a meeting of the past two champions, before the calendar enters a stretch of must-see derbies.

Matchweek Seven delivers the Eastern Derby, as Al-Qadsiah host Al-Ettifaq, while Matchweek Eight serves up the Saudi Clasico between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

The season, and SPL table, could well take shape in the space of four weeks.

Matchweek 14: Al-Nassr host Al-Qadsiah, with a fascinating touchline subplot as former Celtic managers Postecoglou and Rodgers clash for the first time.

Matchweek 15: Al-Ittihad host Al-Ahli in the Sea Derby at Alinma Stadium, where capacity crowds of 60,000 regularly turn out for one of the biggest rivalries in Saudi football.

Matchweek 17: The Capital Derby. Al-Nassr host Al-Hilal, where reigning champions take on the 2025-26 runners-up, and a showdown between all-time greats Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

6 rounds that could shape the title

If the first half of the season sets the table, the closing stretch should point the way to the new champions.

Matchweek 20 sees Al-Ahli welcome Al-Hilal, before Matchweek 22 offers up Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad.

Matchweek 25 sees the second instalment of the Saudi Clasico as this time Al-Ittihad host Al-Hilal in Jeddah, ahead of Matchweek 26, when Al-Nassr welcome Al-Ahli to Al-Awwal Park.

As the title race reaches the final stretch, Matchweek 31 sees Al-Nassr travel to Alkhobar to face Al-Qadsiah, three rounds before the current champions’ date with Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal on the final day.