DHAHRAN: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra, will once again be bathed in green and white for the auspicious occasion of the 96th Saudi National Day celebrations.



Between Sept. 22 and 26, the five-day program invites the public to explore the Kingdom’s origins and ambitions for the future. As always, entry to the Ithra building will be free but some activations are ticketed and can be booked directly on the premises.



Tariq Al-Khawaji, cultural consultant at Ithra, told Arab News about what to expect: “This year’s 96th Saudi National Day celebrations form part of a rich and multifaceted program.”

“It honors our national identity, illuminates facets of our local culture through a contemporary lens.

“And breathes new life into the artistic and heritage elements that define us, inviting audiences to discover and engage with experiences that harmoniously blend art, heritage, and music, embodying the depth, dynamism, and enduring vibrancy of Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, an initiative by Aramco, plays a pivotal role in advancing the Saudi cultural landscape, championing culture as a catalyst for knowledge-building, identity-shaping, and creative expression, while broadening the horizons of global cultural exchange.”



This year's National Day program’s theme will be “Glory Through Our People,” and will explore “the evolution of culture and the merging of heritage and modernity.”



The celebrations begins with a grand military parade, followed by a full program featuring 36 curated experiences.



The event includes an examination of the unique architectural languages of the Kingdom’s various regions in the “Inspired by Our Roots” workshop and “Saudi Calligraphy Art” sessions, where guests are invited to engage with the Arabic script.



For those seeking more immersive activities, Ithra is also integrating technology with “Pride Salute,” a motion-sensing experience that translates military ceremonial movements into digital art; and a sonic experiment, “Who Leads the Rhythm,” that blends traditional Saudi instruments with contemporary electronic sounds.

FAST FACT Ithra Ithra’s Saudi National Day celebrations run from Sept. 22-26 and feature 36 curated experiences, including a military parade, workshops, films, digital art, live music and traditional folk performances.

The festival will feature a curated selection of Saudi films, including “The Destination,” a documentary that showcases the Kingdom’s transformative progress under Saudi Vision 2030, and new experimental films “Marjouj” and “Irtizaz,” among others.

At the Ithra museum, visitors can tour the ongoing “Bedayat: The Beginning of the Saudi Art Movement,” an exhibition tracing the evolution of the national art scene from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The exhibition, which features some of the most renowned early Saudi artists, also has archival materials which will allow spectators to examine and appreciate how Saudi art has transformed and evolved over the decades.



For those hoping to enjoy the slightly cooler weather, the celebration will include an open-air concert in Ithra’s Lush Garden featuring live musical performances alongside traditional folk ensembles.



The outdoor program will showcase the diverse sounds of the rhythmic folk dances of the Kingdom: the Majrour of Taif, the Khabiti, the Khatwa of the South, and the Rayeh of Bisha, as well as a traditional sword dance, the Arda, and the Samri, a poetic, melodious performance.



“At Ithra, we view this vibrant cultural momentum as a powerful platform for redefining our local culture and extending its reach across the region and the world — through programs and initiatives that seamlessly weave together Saudi culture and global cultural experiences” Al-Khawaji added.



“The center remains steadfast in nurturing creative talent and innovators, deepening cultural partnerships with institutions across the Kingdom, the region, and the world,” he said.