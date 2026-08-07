BRAZZAVILLE: Democratic Republic of Congo’s confirmed Ebola cases rose above 4,000 for the first time in its current outbreak, government data showed.
The latest update from Congo’s public health institute put confirmed cases at 4,053 and deaths at 1,850.
Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
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Updated 07 August 2026 18:30
Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
- Cases rose above 4,000 for the first time in its current outbreak
BRAZZAVILLE: Democratic Republic of Congo’s confirmed Ebola cases rose above 4,000 for the first time in its current outbreak, government data showed.