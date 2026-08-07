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Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak

Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
Red Cross workers walk in a formation as they disinfect Rwampara general hospital before handling the body of a person who died of Ebola, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province, DR Congo, May 21, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 07 August 2026 18:30
Reuters
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Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak

Congo’s Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
  • Cases rose ‌above ‌4,000 ​for ‌the ⁠first ​time in ⁠its current outbreak
Updated 07 August 2026 18:30
Reuters
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BRAZZAVILLE: Democratic Republic ​of Congo’s confirmed Ebola cases rose ‌above ‌4,000 ​for ‌the ⁠first ​time in ⁠its current outbreak, government data ⁠showed.
The ‌latest ‌update ​from Congo’s ‌public ‌health institute put confirmed ‌cases at 4,053 and ⁠deaths ⁠at 1,850.

Topics: Congo Ebola

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