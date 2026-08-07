Where We Are Going Today: Joan’s Bakery in Jeddah

Joan’s Bakery in Al Shatea has a relaxed atmosphere that is ideal for a quiet coffee break or catching up with friends.

Located just a short drive from the Jeddah Corniche, the place offers a range of freshly baked goods, specialty coffee, smoothies and other cold drinks.

The bakery built its name on its cookies and they remain the highlight of the menu. With options like matcha, lemon raspberry, triple chocolate, and Biscoff Lotus there is something for everyone and plenty of reasons to make a return visit.

Another standout is the brown butter fudge brownie, whose rich texture pairs really well with coffee.

Other offerings include chocolate banana bread, lemon loaf with meringue, orange olive oil cake, coffee cake and blueberry muffins.

The plain scone served with jam and clotted cream stays close to the traditional recipe and works well alongside a hot drink, while the date matcha frappe and iced Spanish latte go well with anything sweet.

For those who prefer their treats on the savory side, the feta and sun-dried tomato scone and zaatar and halloumi scone are both well worth a try.

Joan’s Bakery also offers gluten-free cookie options and a range of protein shakes.