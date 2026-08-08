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Saudi landmarks illuminated with flags of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to mark defence agreement

Saudi landmarks illuminated with flags of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to mark defence agreement
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Saudi landmarks illuminated with flags of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to mark defence agreement
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Updated 08 August 2026 06:38
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Saudi landmarks illuminated with flags of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to mark defence agreement

Saudi landmarks illuminated with flags of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to mark defence agreement
Updated 08 August 2026 06:38
SPA
Follow

Riyadh: Prominent landmarks and towers across Saudi Arabia are illuminated with the national flags of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Türkiye, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to celebrate the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.
The light displays across various regions reflected widespread public jubilation over the historic pact. The agreement embodies the three nations' shared commitment to strengthening their collective security, achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and globally, and striving for a secure, prosperous future.
These celebrations underscore the distinguished relations, deep-rooted historical ties, and Islamic solidarity uniting Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan. The landmark defense agreement builds upon these bonds of brotherhood, driven by shared strategic interests and a unified commitment to close military cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye Pakistan

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