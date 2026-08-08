Niemann and Torque GC extend lead after 36 holes at LIV Golf New York

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY: Joaquin Niemann’s dominant start to LIV Golf New York 2026 shows no signs of slowing down.

The Chilean fired a 6-under 65 on Friday to reach 13-under through 36 holes, extending his lead to five shots without a single bogey on his card through two rounds at a Trump National Golf Club Bedminster layout that has given fits to many in the field.

At the halfway stage, Niemann ranks first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+2.79) and first in Strokes Gained: Approach (+8.28). The ball-striking masterclass has left the rest of the field with a lot of work to do to catch the all-time wins leader in LIV Golf history.

Lee Westwood put together his own statement round to move into solo second. The 53-year-old carded a 6-under 65 to reach 8-under through the first two rounds. Westwood credited a patient, methodical approach on a demanding golf course.

“It’s a major championship style golf course,” Westwood said. “You break it down into small pieces. It just starts off with teeing it up and trying to get it in the fairway.”

He also pointed to his putter as the difference-maker over the first two days. “I’m pleased with the way I’ve played, and delighted with the way I’ve putted. I’m seeing the lines and rolling the ball well, starting it right where I’m aiming a lot of the time.”

Sergio Garcia matched Westwood’s 65 on Friday, climbing to 7-under and into solo third heading into the weekend. Garcia switched to a broomsticker putter this week, which is paying dividends thus far. It is his iron play, however, that has been most impressive. The Fireballs GC captain ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach (+6.10).

Tom McKibbin and Harold Varner III both moved into a share of fourth at 6-under, with McKibbin backing up his opening 70 with a 66 and Varner following his 69 with a 67.

Richard Bland had the round of the day, a bogey-free 7-under 64 that vaulted him into a tie for sixth at 5-under. The Cleeks GC veteran pointed to a complete performance tee to green.

“Everything really, drove the ball pretty well, hit some good irons, the chances I gave myself I pretty much took,” Bland said. “Also up and downed it a couple times when I needed to the last couple of holes, couple important up and downs there. Just trying to keep the momentum going into tomorrow, so I was happy.”

On the team side, Niemann’s Torque GC continue to run away with it, extending their cumulative score to 9-under after a second straight low round as a team. Abraham Ancer added a 72 and Carlos Ortiz posted 71, keeping the supporting cast steady around Niemann’s individual dominance.

HyFlyers GC held onto second at 4-under, with Scott Vincent’s second straight sub-70 round (68) leading the way. Lucas Herbert’s Ripper GC sit third at 2-under despite a quieter round from Herbert himself (71).

Westwood’s Majesticks Golf Club climbed to fourth at 1-under, with Laurie Canter’s 70 backing up Westwood’s 65 as the team continues to make its push in front of the Bedminster crowd.